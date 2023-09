GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investing what they’re calling an “aggravated assault” on Monday.

Police say that on Monday around 7:45 a.m. they were called to Luray Drive about an “aggravated assault.” They found a victim who had life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

This is an active investigation and no more details were released about the nature of the assault.