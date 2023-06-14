GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating after a reported indecent exposure at a park on Thursday.

“I need the cops to the Bog Gardens in Greensboro … There is a guy here who is exposing himself, and he was following me and chasing me,” a caller said to the 911 operator.

It was a frantic phone call for help after a woman walking her dog in Greensboro was shocked by a stranger who pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Bog Garden entrance area just off Hobbs Road. People at the park told FOX8 it’s alarming that something like that would happen at a busy park in the middle of the day. Greensboro police were called out, but the suspect did get away, and no arrests have been made.

“I could feel him watching me, and I saw him close to me and when I turned around. He had his pants down, and he was pleasuring himself,” the caller said on the 911 phone call. “I took off running because I was scared he was going to try to follow me or hurt me, and he took off running the other way.”

She isn’t the only one that has experienced those feelings of fear.

“You just feel uncomfortable. You are almost frozen. You don’t even know what to do because you are so shocked it is happening,” said Megan Cunningham, who experienced a similar situation. “We noticed a man following us … staring at us, and it made us uncomfortable.”

She is in the parks almost daily for her dog training business. One day last summer she was at the Greensboro Arboretum working with the dogs when it happened.

“Eventually, he sat down on a bench and posted up where we were training dogs and started masturbating, and he was very intentional, making sure he saw what was happening,” Cunningham said.

When she heard about the incident last week, she was not surprised.

“I’m sure it is not the first time he has done it, and I’m sure he is going to do it again if he hasn’t already,” Cunningham said.

However, the suspect from last week is described as a white man in his 30s, which is not the same description of the man Cunnigham saw at the arboretum last summer.

“That goes to show, there are multiple people out there that feel the need to do this, which makes it even more disturbing,” Cunningham said.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department shared the following statement:

“Greensboro Parks and Recreation facilities are safe places for our community to gather. Like any public space though, visitors should be aware of their surroundings. We recommend any person with an emergency at a park, trail or facility to contact the Greensboro Police Department by calling 911.” –GPRD