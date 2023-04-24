GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two shootings within just over two hours in Greensboro.

According to the police department, they were called to the Great Stops on West Gate City Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a shooting. When they got on scene, they found a person who had been shot. According to police, the shooting had happened at a nearby apartment complex on Grovecrest Way.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. No suspect information was provided.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Greensboro police were called to Lee Brass Taps Bar & Grill on Battleground Avenue about a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information about what led up to either of these shootings was released and both investigations are ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.