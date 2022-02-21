Greensboro police initiative curbing crime at hotels, motels

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro police officer’s initiative is working to reduce crime at hotels, motels and extended stay businesses in the city.

Corporal Norman Luper created the Safe Greensboro Innkeepers Alliance as a proactive way to reduce calls in high crime areas.

Officers identify potential changes business owners can make to improve security in the District 2 patrol area south of downtown Greensboro and suggest solutions.

The alliance was launched over the summer, and six businesses are currently participating.

“We work with the places to reduce loitering, reduce outdoor drinking. That impacts open-air drug markets. That impacts vice activity,” Luper explained Monday. “We worked on creating a better security system where there is one way in, one way out at night.”

Officers identified some of the main problems for hotels and motels in the area.

“Some of it being armed robbery, violent crime. Some of it being domestic. Some of it being narcotic and drug use related,” Luper said.

Instead of cracking down with more patrols, officers conducted site surveys and made suggestions. Owners implement the solutions they can afford.

“The whole program is based off voluntary compliance,” Luper said. “When we make those suggestions, they have all been on board. Everyone wants to see the establishments they run be safer and cleaner and a better place for the residents.”

Luper tracks success with a graph showing the number of calls to the Greensboro Police Department.

“In our first establishment…we saw a reduction to baseline, so we took an establishment that had an above-normal crime rate for those establishments and lowered it to being on par,” Luper said.

Getting fewer calls means officers can focus on other communities as well and get to you faster in an emergency.

“I think that’s especially important when we have a manpower shortage,” he said.

The program comes at no cost to the city and will be implemented in other districts soon.

Luper was recognized with the city’s 2021 Employee Innovation Award for his initiative.