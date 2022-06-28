GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say a suspect held a woman at knifepoint in a Winston-Salem parking garage during a carjacking.

That crime got us thinking about parking garage safety in all our cities.

We know hundreds of people plan to fill them up over the Fourth of July weekend for celebrations.

Jamon Renoylds know thousands of people are about to descend upon Downtown Greensboro for the Fun Fourth celebration.

He knows parking decks will be at capacity. As a downtown resident who pays to park in one of them, safety is a concern.

Greensboro city leaders have installed LED lights and security cameras throughout the deck as well as paid for after-hour patrol and an emergency call box.

All things that make Renoylds feel safe before heading out.

“Any kind of lights will add visibility as well as the cameras installed to give people the opportunity to feel safe, but they will actually be safe,” he said.

Greensboro Police will also have officers using golf carts to give them easier access to downtown.

A spokesperson with the Winston-Salem Police Department tells FOX8 they will increase patrols during the busy holiday weekend after a carjacking over the weekend in the 400 block of Church Street.

Ellie McFarland uses the parking deck every day and says it shocks her to hear what happened.

“I’ve always felt safe in the parking garage. I think it makes me a little more concerned, and I will be looking out a little more than I have,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department wants to remind everyone that no matter where you park, lock your vehicles and take valuables with you.

You should also avoid walking alone, keep your head up and don’t be distracted by your phone.