GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is now investigating a homicide after the victim of a shooting died as a result of his injuries.

At around 2:14 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers came to the 3800 block of Maribeau Woods Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a serious injury as the result of a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

On Saturday, investigators announced that the victim died as a result of his injuries and that the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information was made available by police at the time of the shooting and there was no update provided on any possible suspect after the victim’s death.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Ujas Mengar.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.