GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has revealed the identity of the sergeant who was killed on Saturday.

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix was shot and killed at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects, according to Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson.

Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

Police say that three suspects have been arrested in connection to Nix’s death.

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy.

Warrants accuse Foster of stealing $83.45 worth of beer from the Sheetz where the sergeant was killed attempting to confront the suspects.

His release has not been authorized and he is being held with no bond.

Additionally, John Walter Morrison, 28, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with misdemeanor larceny, conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Morrison’s release was also not authorized and he is being held with no bond.

Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants accuse Blackwell of knowingly assisting in Foster’s “attempting to escape.”

The warrant further alleges that Blackwell told Foster that “they needed to get out of there because he just killed a cop” and that Blackwell joined Foster to sell stolen merchandise and talked about destroying evidence including the alleged firearm used in the homicide and a registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

Police say that more charges could come as the investigation continues and that the Winston-Salem Police Department assisted in making the arrests.

FOX8 is currently waiting for the police department to release mugshots of the suspects.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told reporters, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” She called the attack a “senseless act of violence.”

Police say that Nix had many roles during his time with GPD.

Those roles included Criminal Investigations Division Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

Nix previously spoke to FOX8 in 2021 on the subject of domestic violence in his role with the Family Victims Unit in the wake of the death of Gabby Petito and the death of 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Deangelo.