GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For the first time since the deadly shooting at a Friday night football game, Greensboro police have identified two suspects.

59-year-old Matthew Grant died after being shots in the parking lot of Dudley High School in September.

On Wednesday night, Chief Thompson brought the community together to share an update on how close they are to making an arrest.

Thompson would not release names of the people at this time or suspect descriptions because of the ongoing investigation,

He believes Grant was not the target.

“There’s five different search warrants that we have to do for social media accounts and other software accounts,” Thompson said.

On Wednesday night, people had a chance to ask Thompson about the Sept. 29 shooting during a community meeting in Dudley High School’s library.

“What is the police department doing to prevent a fatality at events like football games?” one parent asked.

To get into a Dudley High School Sporting event, you have to go through metal detectors, and police officers are there keeping an eye on the crowds.

“We had officers probably 50 feet away from when the shooting occurred. They were actually in the parking lot. We had police cars with their blue lights activated trying to be out there, to be a security presence,” Thompson said.

Greensboro police did find the suspects’ vehicle and have it in custody. Thompson says they are close to an arrest.

Though some parents feel Greensboro police should do more to keep people safe, one of many who was there the night of the shooting believes they did everything they could.

“This was a brazen attempt from two idiots that I hope will get arrested as soon as possible because Rev. Grant didn’t deserve that. So I thank the officers for being there,” one man said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact Greensboro police.

Thompson says he plans to have more community safety meetings in the near future.