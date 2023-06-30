GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As Fourth of July draws near, the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County EMS are gearing up with plans in place to respond if needed with the large crowds expected in downtown for Fun Fourth Freedom Fest.

Fun Fourth Freedom Fest activities will be taking place up and down Elm Street on Tuesday, and Greensboro police and Guilford County EMS are ready to make it a fun and safe holiday for everyone.

“We’re going to make sure that we got the Fun Fourth event staffed properly. So don’t be alarmed if you do see a number of police officers downtown because the main goal is just to make sure that it’s a safe event and … that everyone downtown has fun,” said Ric Alston, Greensboro Police Department assistant chief.

The 2023 Fun Fourth event will draw tens of thousands of people.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. estimated last year’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest brought more than 50,000 people to downtown.

Despite staffing issues, Greensboro police will have 40 officers spread throughout downtown.

“They’re just there to make sure that everyone is safe, and we’ll also be collaborating with EMS and the Greensboro Fire Department. So they’ll also be there,” Alston said.

With temperatures reaching into the 90s, Guilford County EMS is ready and will have a specialized response vehicles downtown to help with medical emergencies.

“It can drive on the streets. It can access places that the big ambulances can’t. We also have several of our bike teams deployed this weekend … We can have two of them run in tandem, and they can handle any kind of call you throw at them for a total of 10 minutes,” said Scott Muthersbaugh, Guilford County Emergency Services public information officer.

Along with the hot and humid temperatures, you’ll need to track air quality with the smoke from Canadian wildfires still blanketing the city.

“We are absolutely telling people to stay hydrated. That’s one of the most important things you can do. Wear light colored clothing, wear a hat and some sunglasses and sunscreen, and then make sure that … you’re taking breaks,” Muthersbaugh said.

Fun Fourth will kick off on Tuesday with a freedom run at 7:30 a.m. and Freedom Fest will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. along Elm Street.

Greensboro police will also have officers located at each intersection blocked off for the event.