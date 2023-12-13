GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There have been 69 homicides this year so far in the city of Greensboro, which is up from 41 last year, and there are still 18 days to go.

Recent violent crimes, including two car jackings at gas stations, have alarmed people who live in the Gate City.

The violent crime reduction team within the Greensboro Police Department was formed in March specifically to tackle violent crimes.

Chief John Thompson tasked GPD sergeants to form a 32 person team this past spring with one goal in mind: fighting violent crime. And while homicide numbers are up, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“As we went to conduct a traffic stop on Mr. Davis, he put his car in reverse and hit me in my vehicle,” Violent Crime Reduction officer Eric Follis said.

In late November, Greensboro police responded to calls that a man shot into a house and then a car, prompting violent crime reduction officers to find him.

“We were able to locate Mr. Davis after he had warrants in the system,” Follis said.

After a high-speed chase, police arrested 23-year-old Zion Davis and filed a long list of charges against him.

“He had a bunch of dope in the car,” Follis said.

The 32-member VCR team isn’t dispatched like most officers. They listen for calls tied to violence.

“If we hear there’s an armed subject or someone with any type of weapons if we know there has been a suspect vehicle or a stolen vehicle that may be involved in a violent crime, and we hear a description that sounds like stolen vehicle or that suspect video, we are going to start heading in that direction and try to locate it,” Detective Jon Matthews said.

Matthews says while homicide numbers are up, aggravated assaults are down.

We checked the numbers. There have been 31 fewer aggravated assaults in 2023 than in 2022 total. Shooting into an occupied property and domestic aggravated assaults are down, and child abuse and officer aggravated assaults are up.

“The people that have made the choice to commit a violent crime need to be taken off the street. They need to be locked up,” Matthews said.

For police, the rising rate of homicides is frustrating, but they believe the almost 1,500 guns they’ve gotten off the streets and 464 violent arrests made this year make a dent in overall crime reduction.

“If you have an idea of who is out here committing these crimes, and you arrest them with weapons that are used in violent crimes, I think you can safely say that will lead to a reduction in violent crimes,” Matthews said.

One of the unit’s biggest challenges is young people committing the crimes.

“In Greensboro … 14, 15, 16 and 17 year old …are making really life-altering choices,” he said.

“A juvenile is 17 years old. If I am 18, and I am an adult, why wouldn’t I pass the gun to a juvenile who is not going to get the same sentence as an adult?” Follis said.

While the unit is watching all four districts for violent crime, another challenge is crime from outside of the city limits.

With nine months under their belt, both officers feel they’ve made inroads but have work to do.

At the end of the day, Follis says there’s one reason to be on the VCR team.

“We all started this job because we wanted to help people,” Follis said. “The victims are why we do this job.”

Many of the city’s homicides this year are a result of domestic issues or people with an ongoing conflict.

Both officers we spoke with say calling Crimestoppers and reporting violence anonymously is one way they can get the right people on their radar.