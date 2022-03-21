GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department have responded to five shootings since Thursday, and two of them were deadly.

According to Deputy Chief Michael Terry, officers are in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but they do not believe the violence is connected.

“Both incidents involve vehicles. At this particular time, they don’t seem to be any type of relationship with those two incidents,” he said of the homicides.

Officers responded to the intersection of Woodbriar Avenue and Buchanan Road Friday just before 7:45 p.m. and found 27-year-old Kuang Y Adrong suffering from a gunshot wound. Adrong did not survive his injuries.

Calls to 911 describe the moments leading to the gunfire, with callers reporting six to seven shots fired.

“They came on the other side of the vehicle out of road rage. They pulled up right beside them. This person tried to turn right onto Woodbriar. The other person in the Nissan started shooting,” a caller told dispatchers.

Less than 24 hours later, someone shot and killed 25-year-old Demarcues Shaquan Whitney Saturday at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a black car in the area and said Whitney was walking before he was gunned down.

The department’s weekly crime report shows aggravated assaults involving firearms are up 58% this year compared to the same time period in 2021.

Deputy Chief Terry explained homicide rates are down.

FOX8 plotted 2022’s 10 homicides so far this year. Almost all are east of South Elm-Eugene Street. In 2021, 11 murders were concentrated in south and east Greensboro.

Deputy Chief Terry stressed that despite a challenging weekend, officers are making positive progress. He said they employ a number of short and long-term strategies like gun seizures that are paying off.

“Last year, we see used about 70% more weapons than we did the prior year. We almost seized 2,000 firearms which is a substantial amount. We still recognize there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s going to be some adjustments that will have to occur. But at this particular time, we’re confident in the initiatives that we have,” Deputy Chief Terry said.