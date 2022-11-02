GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has received a multimillion-dollar grant to prevent crime and reduce violence across the city.

More than $1.7 million of the competitive grant is from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to city council meeting materials.

The remaining $221,520 was contributed by partnering agencies.

Interim Chief of Police Teresa Biffle briefly addressed the grant at the city council meeting on Tuesday. Biffle told city leaders the GPD was one of six in the country to be awarded the funding.

“It’s a great thing for the community,” Biffle said.

The money will be used over the next three years to help people at the highest risk for violence.

She said the agency worked for more than a year to secure the grant to help improve relationships between residents and law enforcement.

“This really bolsters what our office of community engagement with the community connectors,” she said.

Community connectors are a volunteer team targeting community needs in two zip codes with the highest crime rate in the city, according to the GPD’s website.

The grant will help expand the team’s ability to address gang and gun violence by bolstering partnerships with community members, victim services providers, government agencies, hospitals and researchers, according to the city council meeting materials.

“We’ve brought North Carolina A&T do some assessments, and a lot of our community partners we’ve already established,” Biffle said.

The meeting materials reveal the $2 million budget breakdown:

Consultant Services – $1,118,160

Other Services – $414,000

Seminar/Training Expenses – $163,120

Program Supplies – $126,000

Computer Leases – $72,000

Subscription – $45,000

Office Equip & Furniture – $30,000

Cellular Phones – $11,520

Office Supplies – $10,200

Outside Printer & Publishing – $10,000

“It is addressing the systemic problems in the community,” Biffle said.

The money will support the team of community connectors, including case workers, community health workers and one trauma worker.

“We know it takes the community to help fight the violent crime that’s going on,” she said.

There are goals the team has to meet during the grant period.

FOX8 expects to learn more about the impact of the grant at a news conference scheduled for Friday.