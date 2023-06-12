GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 21-year-old woman is dead and multiple other people have been injured after four separate shootings across on Triad city on Sunday.

According to Greensboro police, they were called to Lightfoot Trail about a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and they were taken to the hospital.

The suspect information and the condition of the victim are unknown.

Then, just under an hour later at around 10:25 p.m. GPD got a call about an “unknown medical problem” on West JJ Drive. When they got there, they found someone who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

No suspect information or information on the victim’s condition was made available.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Greensboro Police Department also responded to two more shootings, with three people “seriously” injured.

Around 2:45 a.m., they were called about an assault on West Market Street, where they found Kayla Peterson, 21, suffering a gunshot wound.

On Monday morning, Greensboro Police Department said that Peterson died from her wounds and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Just over an hour later before 4 a.m., two people were found shot on Spring Garden Street and taken to the hospital, with police also classifying their injuries as “serious.”

Winston-Salem Police Department is also investigating a spate of shootings across the city, leaving two people dead and two people injured.

Burlington Police Department is also investigating an incident that left three teenagers with serious injuries on Sunday.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call their local police departments.