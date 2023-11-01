GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating two separate late-night shootings.

Greensboro Police Department says that around midnight, they were called to Brushwood Court about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

Two hours later, just after 2 a.m., officers were called to Maribeau Woods Drive about another shooting. One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

No suspect information was released in either of these shootings.