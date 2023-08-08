GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have confirmed more details about a homicide investigation connected to a crash that shut down Interstate 40 for hours.

The crash on Friday morning closed I-40 between Freeman Mill Road and W. Wendover Avenue while police investigated, later ruling the incident a homicide. The victim was identified as Dedrick Wooding.

Police say that Wooding was shot and his vehicle caught on fire in the center lane of the interstate. There are no suspects and police are still trying to determine the motive and Wooding’s cause of death.

Wooding’s brother, Darrius, said he was at a loss to understand why someone would gun his brother down. Wooding’s death came just a day after his youngest brother Deshawn Davis died in a crash in Thomasville.

A second vehicle was also at the scene with damage, but that driver was not involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Dedrick Wooding’s homicide should call Greensboro Police Department or Crimestoppers.