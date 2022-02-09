Greensboro police arrest suspect in Four Seasons Town Centre shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Dec. 21, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Lajauren Damitri Wimbush, 35, of Greensboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder.

Wimbush is also charged in an unrelated incident that happened on Jan. 6 on Veasley Street.

The victim in that incident was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wimbush is charged in this incident with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of a minor, assault on a female and firearm by felon.

He is in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.