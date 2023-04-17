GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after multiple stores and gas stations were robbed this month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Antoine Jones, 44, is accused of robbing the following locations:

April 5 — Circle K on 337 W. Wendover Ave.

April 5 — Speedway on 2005 E. Wendover Ave.

April 7 — Walgreens on 2403 Randleman Rd.

April 7 — Great Stops on 3901 N. Church St.

He was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $175,000 secured bond.