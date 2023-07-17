GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 is taking a closer look at two human trafficking-related arrests in Greensboro.

We know where the crimes were reportedly happening, who was involved and where this investigation stands.

Local anti-human trafficking advocates said they’re seeing an increase in this activity through social media and on websites where traffickers post photos of victims to advertise.

Arrest warrants detail Christian Valadez, 26, and Lisset Culpepper, 39, worked with a third person to promote prostitution by posting ads online.

“That’s the biggest recruitment form we’ve noticed, especially among teenagers and young adults, specifically through TikTok and Instagram,” said Brianna Racchini, the executive director of Triad Ladder of Hope.

North Carolina is ranked ninth in the nation for human trafficking. For Greensboro police, it’s not something they investigate often.

“It looks a lot different than people realize,” said Bryan Stephany, a human trafficking coordinator in North Carolina for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “It really can be right in your neighborhood.”

It was for people living in the 3000 block of Fiesta Drive.

911 call logs show officers first came to the home on Jan. 28, 2022, for a disorderly subject or crowd. Less than five months later on June 14, they returned.

There was a follow-up visit on July 7 of this year. On July 13, investigators with the Vice Division came to the home to arrest Valadez and Culpepper.

Arrest warrants for both reveal they limited means of communication and withheld clothing and means of escape while conducting an illegal prostitution organization. They reportedly used a phone as the primary contact for the purpose of prostitution.

“The recruitment that we see, particularly through online means, is much more subtle,” Stephany said. “It’s not overt. It oftentimes is, ‘Hey, I’ve got a great opportunity or … I’m looking for models or I’m looking for folks to be in a music video with me.'”

Advocates said it can happen to anyone.

“Human trafficking is not biased,” Racchini said. “Traffickers will use anyone and everyone that they can.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has been running a human trafficking task force for the past year, focusing on partnerships with law enforcement and advocates.

They meet regularly and share tips, tools and training to combat human trafficking. The task force focuses on the Raleigh area currently, but leaders are looking to expand it to other areas across the state where this activity is happening often.

Greensboro police do suspect other people are involved and arrests are forthcoming. They plan to include federal agencies in their investigation.

If you know of human trafficking taking place or you feel you are a victim, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “be free” to 233733.