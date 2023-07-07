GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department held a briefing on Friday afternoon addressing the alarming rise in homicides.

Chief John Thompson says that they’ve seen 36 homicides in 2023 compared to last year’s 41 homicides.

14 of this year’s homicides are related to acquaintance violence, which could either be related to drugs, gangs or a friend.

The chief says that most of these crimes are connected to gang activity.

“What we see in Greensboro in terms of gang activity is smaller gangs, neighborhood gangs, smaller group associations. But we see a significant number of those smaller groups. And so, it can be challenging,” said Chief Thompson.

Starting next week, the department will make new changes to lower the number of crimes in Greensboro.

The department will reallocate officers to neighborhoods and communities that are most vulnerable to crime.

The reallocation is temporary and will last until the end of August.

This will allow the department to have more opportunities to intervene with high-priority offenders and people with illegal guns.

However, this reallocation is going to be the only way to combat crime in the city despite some of the challenges the department is facing including a rise in calls.

The police department is also facing a staffing shortage. Thompson said they still need to fill up 90 positions. Which is an improvement compared to the vacancies in May.

“The difficulty with the reallocation is that we are short. And so, we have to be very strategic in where we pool resources. We do still have some discretionary squads, so we do have a traffic unit. We have a unit that works in public housing. And we have a detective unit that we feel we can evaluate and shift those resources to a more targeted approach around violent crime,” said Thompson.

The department is also reaching out to community members to get involved and help reduce crimes in Greensboro.

“A monumental challenge for the police department, and a lot of it, i think, deals with the culture in the community it deals with. The last three years we’ve seen a distrust of law enforcement. You know, George Floyd really tipped off community and, you know, people in communities just have a lot of communities have trouble trusting the law enforcement police officers. And when you don’t trust the police department, you’re not going to talk to them. You’re not going to provide,” said Thompson.

Once the reallocation program ends, the chief will access the program to see if it needs to continue.