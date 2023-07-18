GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic issues are the number one complaint Greensboro police are handling.

Their division, which used to have three units, is now down to one. For months, people have called for officers to monitor speeding on Meadowview Road.

FOX8 has followed this story for months. People living in the area said nothing has changed. They said people are using the road like a drag strip.

With staffing shortages, it’s hard to get officers out there, so police have now put up a speed radar sign in an effort to get drivers to slow down.

Officer Tom Fetzer, who’s over the Greensboro Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, added the sign about a week ago at the corner of Meadowview Road and Kersey Street.

“It alerts drivers that, ‘Hey. I need to slow down,'” he said.

It appears it’s working. Our crews watched Tuesday afternoon as drivers’ speeds slowed when they saw the sign flash their speeds.

Some people living along the road have put signs in their yards warning drivers that kids play in the area.

Fetzer said the sign he added after a July 6 crash in the area is not a permanent solution but a first step.

“I heard this loud noise,” said Valerie Anders, who lives on the road. “I thought it was thunder.”

It wasn’t thunder. It was the sound of a vehicle hitting Anders’ carport.

“I came to the door, and I saw my son out here,” she said. “He said … ‘another wreck.’ It just tore me up.”

Fetzer said reckless driving played a role in the crash.

“I would imagine speed was involved with that as well,” he said.

Speeding is something Anders has complained about since our crews first talked with her almost a year ago.

In that time, officers have responded to 10 crashes on the stretch of Meadowview Road between Randleman Road and Glenhaven Drive.

Since 2020, the department has recorded four crashes with property damage in the 600 and 700 blocks of the road.

“I can see where there would be an issue on this particular road because it is a widened street with long stretches of straightaways,” Fetzer said. “There are playgrounds on the road, and there are kids playing and residents pulling in and out of the driveways, and it does pose a hazard because of the speeding.”

Fetzer plans to leave the sign up for about two more weeks. He will collect data to see if it worked. If not, the next step is sending officers to give out tickets during peak travel times.