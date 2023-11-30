GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro plans to launch a neighborhood traffic safety program next year.

“We need to feel seen. We need to feel like we are part of the process because it’s dangerous here,” said Doug Klesch, who lives in Greensboro.

He is one of many people in neighborhoods across the city who are fed up with speedy drivers on their streets.

Greensboro plans to create a new program to tackle the issue and add traffic calming measures in some neighborhoods. On Thursday, the city council got an update on those plans.

The city is working to add staff for the program and create a scoring system to decide which neighborhoods will be a priority. While they do that, the council made it clear that they need to get to work on some small changes while these neighborhoods wait.

“It feels like it is getting worse. I run, and I walk through here, and it is just pretty dangerous at times,” Klesch said. He lives off David Caldwell Road. “This is a cut-through from Battleground to Holden Road … All throughout the day, people cut through the neighborhood and just pay no attention to the speed limit signs or the stop signs.”

He’s frustrated and worried about safety.

“We’ve got a greenway right up the street, but it’s too dangerous to walk,” he said. “We like this neighborhood, and I think that is our biggest complaint about it … We just don’t feel safe as pedestrians.”

It’s not just Klesch’s neighborhood. The city handed out 600 yard signs in neighborhoods in all districts.

“I don’t know if they work or not,” Klesch said.

Once the neighborhood traffic program launches, neighborhoods can apply for changes to their streets and would be scored on a number of factors including, speed, the volume of traffic and crashes.

The solutions could include signs, raised sidewalks and speed cushions, which are similar to speed bumps, but they don’t stretch all the way across the road.

“We probably won’t do a lot of speed bumps just because of the varied concerns about those, but there are a lot of other tools that achieve that same outcome of slowing traffic,” said Hanna Cockburn, the director of transportation for Greensboro.

The city plans to start the application process in the spring, by the summer have community engagement, prioritize the neighborhoods by the winter and start the projects by next spring.

But Mayor Nancy Vaughan says that’s too long to wait.

“If we know that it is truly critical … We can repurpose money from something else,” Vaughan said.

The city’s director of transportation says the reason it takes so long is the community feedback.

“Not every neighborhood is going to benefit from the same investments or from the same things, and they are not all experiencing the same problem. They are different, and we want to be able to customize that approach and really involve the neighborhood,” Cockburn said.

Council members asked for new signs, flashing lights and other small changes to be made right away.

“The question is: Can we have some short-term, more immediate, less expensive things so that while we are going on the plan, we are not waiting until spring 2025 for projects?” said Tammi Thrum, the council member for District 5.

The city is working to print more signs to put up in neighborhoods. Then they plan to use $500,000 in capital funds on projects once the program gets started in the spring.