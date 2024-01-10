GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Oakwood Park is the latest development of permanent affordable apartment homes for those in Greensboro in temporary housing, shelters or other insecure housing situations, according to a City of Greensboro news release.

Last month, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency awarded Greensboro’s Affordable Housing Management Inc. $2.6 million in state HOME-ARP funds to develop the homes

The award is one of 12 made from $43 million earmarked for special housing needs across North Carolina. The agency awarded the funding through its Supportive Housing American Rescue Plan Program.

Construction on Oakwood Park is set to start early this summer and is expected to be done in about a year.

Oakwood Park will be a two-story building off West Vandalia Road and will have one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.

Rent for all units is aimed at households at or below 30 percent and 50 percent of area median income.