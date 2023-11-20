GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In front of a large crowd of more than 200 people, the Greensboro Planning and Zoning Commission chose to deny a proposed development along Friendly Avenue on Monday night.

The decision was met with a round of applause from the crowd. The vote was months in the making.

Developer Glen Drew who wanted to build 22 townhomes had his legal team meet with several people in the crowd.

Many of them took their concerns to the commission via email.

Homeowners told the commission the townhomes that would be located between Holden Road and West Kemp Road would disrupt their livelihoods.

“This part of friendly Avenue is a priority for our neighborhood and the community at large. The zoning commission should not disregard and disrespect the will of thousands by siding with a single company trying to cash in on it,” one resident said.

During the meeting, Drew’s legal team said the project would include two story homes set back from the road.

The proposal was met with opposition from the commission.

Now that the commission voted to deny the rezoning request, each side has 10 days to appeal.

If they don’t, the decision is final.