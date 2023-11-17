GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One month after his passing, 59-year-old Matthew Grant, who was an active member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro, continues to be on the mind of Head Pastor Cardes Brown.

“He’d give you the coat off his back,” Brown said.

On Sept. 29, Grant was shot and killed in the parking lot of Dudley High School during a football game.

The suspects who killed Grant drove away in a vehicle that hit DHS freshman Javion Wilson.

His family says he suffered a knee injury and had surgery on Thursday.

On Friday, the Greensboro Police Department announced a 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, no further information will be provided.

To keep fans safe at games, they’re required to go through metal detectors, and officers are also present.

Christina Thacker, who worked at the high school for 17 years and is now a food vendor for Sidewalk Cafe at games, hopes current security measures prevent another tragedy from happening.

As the community continues to mourn the loss of Grant, Brown believes that if he was still alive, he’d pray for those who took his life.

“In my mind, knowing him as I do, I believe he would want a redemptive purpose, a salvific purpose, a changing purpose,” Brown said.

Greensboro police say they have obtained warrants for two suspects in connection to the shooting at DHS but did not identify suspects.