GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mistake is what Greensboro pastor and business owner Anthony Knotts said lead him to a jail cell for almost two weeks.

“My birth certificate doesn’t have my title. My birth certificate has my name, and I have to remember that. I made a mistake,” said Pastor Anthony Knotts.

Knotts, the owner of Seafood Destiny and the minister at the Embassy Church, has been the center of accusations in which a couple says he racked up tens of thousands of dollars on their credit card and didn’t pay it all back.

He sat down exclusively with FOX8’s Rasheeda Kabba to clear the air on what happened.

When asked of he thought something like this is going to hinder people’s trust, Knotts said “probably. But I think that the people who know me, know that I’m still the same guy There’s the man, and there’s the minister.”

That’s the grace Knotts is hoping his congregation at the Embassy Church will have for him as he moves forward after a criminal arrest.

He was served felony warrants on Feb. 28 after writing two bad checks to a food vendor last year amounting to about $18,000.

“I’ve spent 12 days incarcerated. 288 hours. 278 of those hours I actually spent inside of a cell being fed through a door. That was humbling because I actually had my freedom taken away from me,” he said.

While he was behind bars, a separate civil lawsuit dating back about 11 years ago regarding former members of his congregation came into question.

“He was our pastor. We trusted him. We loved him. There wasn’t anything he would not do for this church. But business is business, and the debt got out of hand,” said Ed Cobbler who is accusing Knotts of running up his credit card bill.

Knotts convinced two parishioners, Ed and his wife Pat Cobbler, to lend him their credit card years ago.

The Cobblers claim Knotts spent tens of thousands of dollars on the credit card, and he did not pay it back in full, racking up high-interest rate fees. Knotts claims he paid the majority of the money but admits to leaving the Cobblers with the rest of the bill.

He told FOX8 he previously tried to work with the opposing party to figure out a payment agreement but said both parties could not agree to an amount.

Despite not paying his debt, Knotts still thinks his biggest mistake was just not choosing to show up for three consecutive court dates for the case.

He admitted he didn’t go because he was afraid and embarrassed.

“I just did not know how to deal with that, and that’s the God’s honest truth. I did not know,” Knotts said.

He said if he could go back, he would asked for help dealing with the situation instead of sweeping it under the rug.

“First of all, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for any embarrassment that I’ve caused. Forgive me,” he said in response to his congregation.

The court has directed Knotts to pay the Cobblers the full amount he owes them because the case fell into default judgment after Knotts missed court dates.

He will appear in court in regards to the bad checks at the end of the month.