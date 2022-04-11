GREENSBORO. N.C. (WGHP) — The weather is warming up, so pools will open soon, and parks will get more packed.

There are a lot of new additions in the city of Greensboro to make your outdoor adventure more exciting.

When the sun is out, and the birds are chirping, Tyreka Byrant loves to take her daughter Pe’ton to Heath Park in Greensboro for fun.

On Monday afternoon she noticed some big changes.

“I’ve been to the old Heath park. The driveway changed. I was like ‘I have to stop here and see this. I’ve never seen this before,'” Bryant said.

Also new is a walking loop and bright colored new playground set.

“We really wanted that pop of color that lets people know ‘hey, there is a park here. Come and experience it and see what’s happening,'” said Jennifer Hance who oversees the Parks and Rec Department.

She says whether you’re fishing, biking or walking a trail this spring, you will notice something new.

At Bald Eagle Trail on Hamburg Mill Road, new signage is up to help visitors navigate the trail.

“We’re taking feedback from the community until April 19th online,” Hance said.

On May 14, people can expect a new intermediate Mountain Biking Trail at Keeley Park.

There will be on-site equipment like helmets and bikes for people to give it a try.

“It’s been a great add to Greensboro. They’ll be adding a mountain bike trail. We’re excited for the weather because we love to be outside in all the parks and things for sure,” Samantha Jones said.

Through the Piedmont Discovery app, you can select the trail surface and the difficulty level and personalize what you want then to find the right trail near you.

Visit Greensboro Park and Recreation’s website of their social media for updates on new additions at your local park.