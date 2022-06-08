GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There is $1.1 million in the eyesight of the Parks and Recreation department for the city of Greensboro as the city looks to approve several applications for financial help through the American Rescue Plan.

The money would be used for a variety of projects that include much-needed updates to the city’s recreation and aquatic centers.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower stated that she was concerned about the state of the recreation centers and pools within the city, specifically those in underprivileged communities.

“Why we haven’t invested in these rec centers until now is really concerning. It makes me a little angry,” Hightower said.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the pools at the Warnersville and Windsor Recreation Centers were not allowed to open due to inadequate maintenance.

Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray told FOX8 it caused a delay in inspections.



“You have pumps. You have motors. You have decks. And all of this stuff has to be updated and upkept before inspections,” the director siad.

The recreation centers are, on average, around 50 years old, with most being built in the 1970s, while the pools are all around 40 to 50 years old.

On Wednesday, Hightower toured the Warnersville Recreation Center in South Greensboro.

“I think we can create greater private partnerships. There are foundations out there who are willing to support places like this,” Hightower said. “But if they don’t know about it, then we can’t just expect them to do it. If we do that, and they see the need, then we can get better relationships with them.”

During the tour, both the councilwoman and the community partners told FOX8 that the biggest concerns they had were the outdated technology and layout of the facility, the leaks and mold in the basketball gyms and the inability to support the needs of children within the community.

“This is supposed to be a place of comfort. A place that people can come, and we embrace,” Hightower said. “Rec centers are so important because transportation is a barrier for someone who doesn’t drive or who doesn’t have a vehicle. For the kid who can walk right up the street and be close to home, it is all about convenience.”

City pools will open as scheduled this weekend. The city will discuss application approvals in July.