GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial after-school Satan club.

People living along Normandy Road did not want the rally so close to their homes. One homeowner parked her van on the sidewalk to block the group.

Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control.

About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended knees to pray.

“Kind of a rallying thing to say ‘we here in Greensboro does not want this in our schools,'” said Tempe Moore, organizer of the prayer rally.

The group does not want the after-school Satan club to gather inside Joyner Elementary School or any Guilford County School.

Late last week flyers went out to students advertising the club.

“This is not a time for good men to do nothing. It’s a time to let our voices be heard,” Moore said.

“We’re not trying to endorse Satanism or criticize other religious organizations. Our club focuses on critical thinking, scientific rationalism,” said Lucien Greave, cofounder of the Satanic Temple.

The club was slated to start on Friday at Joyner Elementary School. Guilford County Schools’ chief of staff says the club is under review.

“We never start a club where we don’t have the followers and supporters to put one in place,” Greaves said.

“This is an issue that’s not going to go away, and there’s other clubs already established at other states, so hopefully this will encourage churches there to take a stand,” Moore said.

There are four after-school Satan clubs across the country, including ones in Illinois and Ohio.

An elementary school in Pennsylvania recently denied the club, creating a lawsuit.

Guilford County Schools wants parents to know they are not associated with any after-school program.

They are also reviewing their legal counsel on how fliers for non-school-sponsored clubs are distributed.