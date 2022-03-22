GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Months after parents first raised concerns about the future site of Kiser Middle School, members of the Grimsley High School community say they still don’t have answers.

After learning the high school’s baseball and softball fields were under consideration as a possible site, Brandy Adams began forming a committee to discuss plans with district leaders and board members.

“Since November, I have not heard from them to have the sit down,” she said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools told FOX8 board members will discuss plans for Kiser Middle School at a board retreat Saturday morning.

“We have not been communicated with any details as to what the plan is on whether demolishing the Grimsley fields were going to happen or not happen,” said Adams, who serves as Grimsley’s athletic booster club president.

She’s worried about how the construction will impact sports for more than 300 student-athletes if this site is selected.

“Not only do our baseball and softball teams use these facilities for practice and play, but we have I believe seven women’s teams, and we have eight or nine men’s teams that actually use the field,” she explained.

District Five Representative Deborah Napper told FOX8 meetings were delayed because of the design process.

She also said district leaders worked to find alternatives to using the fields.

Parents want to know where athletes will practice and play if the fields are off limits because of construction.

The other request is a timeline and funding for possible alternative athletic space.

“Let’s be honest, we’re not busing kids to school for academics at Grimsley High School, so it would be crazy of us to think that they’re going to bus these students who do not have drivers’ licenses to practices offsite,” Adams said.

The board retreat will begin Saturday at 9 a.m.