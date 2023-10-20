GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is in search of a new space, so it can continue helping others.

The Tiny House Community Development has less than two months to find a new warehouse building.

The THCD will have to leave its warehouse location on West Gate City Boulevard by December because it is unable to pay the newly increased rent rate.

The space right now serves as the hub for two of its programs that could be impacted by the move.

“They want to go from $1,000 a month to $3,500 a month, which for a small nonprofit, is fairly significant,” THCD executive director Scott Jones said.

The THCD has called the building at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. home for five years.

It’s a warehouse for the nonprofit where they house their foam recycling operations and have recycled over 90,000 pounds of Styrofoam since it started, helping to keep it out of local landfills.

“We’re coming up on three years of having foam recycling here in Greensboro, and that’s really special because it’s not everywhere that has foam recycling. Foam is not a recyclable material to the city of Greensboro,” Jones said.

The building is also where they hold the hands-on portion of their carpentry certification program and serves as a construction workspace for unhoused people they hire.

All are now at risk of being impacted if they are not able to find a new building by December.

Ronald Spearman has been with THCD for six months.

“You come down here. You work … You get a little money in your pocket, and also you get yourself back into the workforce and everything. So when you got all that together … it helps you,” Spearman said.

The THCD says it will continue to accept foam recycling drop-offs and operate the hands-on portion of its carpentry certification program in its warehouse at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. as it continues to look for a new location to operate.

The nonprofit encourages anyone aware of a potential building available to contact them at the THCD’s HOPE Center at 360 W. Gate City Blvd.