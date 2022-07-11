GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Local organizations are taking an entire week to spread awareness about reducing violent crimes in the city.

It’s all part of this year’s Carolyn Coleman Week of Peace, which is a collaboration of different community-based organizations advocating for peace in honor of the late county commissioner’s continued activism.

“She was a force in our community from the very beginning. She never stepped back. She was always moving forward. She was always engaged, and that’s what she would want us to do today. She wants us to be engaged. You see a problem, find a solution,” said Greensboro City Council member at Large Hugh Holston.

Monday, the many organizations door knocked around the Smith Homes and Martin Luther King Jr. corridor to let people know about the events that will happen and ways they can do their part to reduce violence.

“It really starts from within the community, making sure that we are there for the community and having these conversations with each other and doing the work for each other as opposed to people coming from the outside telling us what’s necessary,” said Amber Rivero, community organizer for New North Carolina Project.

The groups also made banners with messages like “books Not Bullets” and “Peace” to hang around three different bridges in East Greensboro during their peace ride on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

A list of events is provided below:

Monday: Community banner painting/canvas the neighborhood at 2031 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Smith Homes at 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Ride with peace drive at Freeman Mill Square at 6 p.m.

Wednesday: City-wide vigil at Beloved Community Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday: Community cookout at Smith Homes at 4 p.m.

Friday: Job and healthcare information at 2031 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: Block party at 2031 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.