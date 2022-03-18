GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Federal funding will help pay for improvements along the South Elm Street corridor, jump-starting plans for Greensboro’s Innovation District.

The city received $3 million from a federal omnibus spending bill.

According to Interim Chief Information Officer Rodney Roberts, the money will be used to improve the streetscape, install an LED plan and provide other aesthetic upgrades.

“There are light poles, along this street now. We’re going to be working with Duke Energy to clean up and remove some of these poles where the power lines are above ground now,” Roberts explained.

The city also intends to fund a fiber plan to benefit businesses and people living and working in the community.

“It’s the backbone of the internet. One of the things we’ve noticed through our studies is this area is lacking in that area, of having access to broadband. And building that fiber infrastructure will allow ISP’s a little bit more leeway to come in and provide those much-needed services,” Roberts explained.

The district is part of the city’s effort to revitalize the South Elm Street area. The district begins at Union Square Campus at the intersection of South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard and will span 2.5 miles of east Greensboro to the Nussbaum Centre for Entrepreneurship.

“We know what’s going to take us into the next century, to the next 20-50 years, and it starts with innovation, and on this innovation district,” Roberts said. “There’s a lot of training opportunities that can come to the residents, some re-skilling, some much-needed communication and collaboration between our universities and our community colleges.”

Most homeowners told FOX8 they support plans for a more walkable area with mixed-use spaces and more businesses.

“I’m all for it. Anything they’ve got that’s going to bring businesses and uplift the community, I’m for it,” said Elvis Casey, who lives nearby.

Others expressed concerns about the speed of growth south of downtown.

“If we bring it, we might force people who can’t afford to go anywhere else to move out,” Odessa Oglesby said.

The city’s chief information officer says it’s too soon to say which businesses could come to the area.

Construction on street work and other projects is expected to begin over the summer of 2023.