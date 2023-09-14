

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officials want to know if your water services lines have lead. The Water Resources Department is looking for property owners to let them dig to check out their pipes.

It’s phase two of a program the city has underway to be in compliance with an EPA regulation. Greensboro Water Resources randomly selected 140 buildings built before 1986, and officials say participation is a crucial component of the city’s Lead and Copper Compliance Program and identifying potential risks of lead exposure.

They plan to check what material their water pipes are made of through vacuum excavation.

“We are asking customers for permission to be able to get into the property so we can test their service line to see what type of material it is, and at the same time, we want to test our service as well,” Greensboro Water Resources Engineering Supervisor Mario Edouard said.

It’s part of the Lead and Copper Compliance Program.

Water Resources mailed letters to customers at 140 properties in the city, asking them to give permission to have contractors dig on their properties and investigate the water service lines.

“You have two section of service line,” Edouard said. “You have the one that is the section coming from the main line and the street perimeter, the water meter and other section from the water meter to the customer’s home. So this second section we call customer-owned service line.”

Water Resources is not investigating pipes under customers’ homes but asked customers to do so in phase one of the program where they received more nearly 400 responses. Many people said their pipes are copper, and only a handful said lead.

Water carried through lead pipes can lead to health problems.

“Field investigation is the sample that we will use for our predictive model so we can develop our inventory,” Edouard said.

After the investigation is done, it hasn’t been said who will be responsible for service line replacement if needed.

The Lead and Copper Compliance Program is a requirement from the EPA to every water system throughout the United States to develop an initial lead service line inventory.

Greensboro plans to begin excavations later in September and will submit its findings and publish them to the public by October 2024