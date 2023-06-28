GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown Greensboro is growing, and the city is making parking a top priority.

The city launched a parking survey in late April that lasted through May 26 and got roughly 1,000 responses.

On Wednesday, the city and the consultant working on ideas to improve parking released the findings.

The survey asked people for the top reason people head downtown, and that reason was dining, which is a popular downtown draw.

“You don’t have to look too far downtown to identify places that are surface parking lots that are underutilized,” said Hannah Cockburn, director of transportation for the City of Greensboro.

Street parking is first to fill up, but the parking study found parking lots and parking garages aren’t full even during peak times.

“We need to have a balance in convenience, price and the need for quick turnover,” Cockburn said.

The keyword is price. The study found Greensboro doesn’t charge as much for parking as other comparable cities like Raleigh, Greenville South Carolina or Savannah, Georgia.

But will the city raise prices?

“That’s a million-dollar question,” Cockburn said.

Changing the city’s pricing structure might encourage people spending time downtown to use long-term parking options like parking garages and leave the curbside spots for folks running quick errands.

“I appreciate free parking, but I also appreciate equity, and if having more paid spaces is going to create more equity for people to park, perhaps that would be the best way to go,” said Monica Walker, who attended the presentation Wednesday and is also very active in the community as a neighborhood association president.

A Greensboro redeveloper in attendance said he’s visited the cities compared in the report, and he supports getting ahead of an inevitable growth spurt.

“With all of the great announcements we’ve been making in the city, the planning is critical to do it now,” Andy Zimmerman said.

City planners said that while most respondents indicated they want to park right next to their destinations, making clearer signage for available parking areas, well-lit parking garages and increasing public transit options and micro transit options will facilitate smoother trips downtown.

“It’s Greensboro’s time now. Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte have arrived. I think Greensboro is next,” Zimmerman said.

To get more information, a virtual session will be held via Zoom on Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m.

These sessions offer an opportunity to hear from consultant Kimley-Horn about existing downtown parking conditions, research on industry best practices and stakeholder survey results as well as discussions around proposed changes to Greensboro’s parking system. This is also a chance to ask questions and provide additional feedback.

The plan’s goals include managing parking in a way that supports local businesses, reducing congestion, updating pricing and enforcement programs and efficiently managing existing parking facilities and loading zones.

The plan will provide recommendations for improving downtown parking and should be complete by fall 2023.