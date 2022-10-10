GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With the number of affordable housing units shrinking, and the number of people falling into homelessness growing, the Greensboro City Council voted to embark on a new plan to get people immediate help.

In a seven-to-one vote Monday morning, the council decided to dedicate roughly $500,000 to the Doorway Project.

The project purchases 40 pallet shelters.

The structures are made of plastic and metal, have heating and cooling, are insulated and have enough space for two people to sleep.

According to manufacturers, the spaces last for up to 10 years.

The goal is to create a safe community with the 40 pallet shelters with bathrooms and showers and a shared space for taking meetings with social workers and accessing resources.

Unlike traditional shelters, people would be able to stay in these spaces all day long.

The Doorway Project is an interim housing solution until the city can determine a more permanent supportive housing structure.

The shelters could also be used in the future to house people in a disaster situation.

“This is an investment for future years…we can use going forward if heaven forbid, we have a tornado or something of that nature,” Greensboro City Council Member Tammi Thurm.

The city also unveiled a safe parking plan.

It provides an area for people and families to park overnight safely without getting a ticket.

The people who are eligible must be actively living in their vehicles and have a desire to move back into permanent housing and participate in programming.

The site would allow around 35 vehicles.

City leaders have not decided on a location for both programs.

In Monday’s meeting, they expressed a desire to put them near the downtown area where most of the resources for the homeless community are located along with access to public transportation.

Both programs are an addition to the temporary and emergency housing programs already in place for the winter months.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan noted she would like to explore changing the temperature threshold to open up white flag shelters from 25 degrees to a high temperature.

Renovations and changes are currently underway at the Regency Inn winter shelter.