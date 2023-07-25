GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a reported assault on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Shagbark Drive when they were told about an aggravated assault.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.