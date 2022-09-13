GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired at a Greensboro officer during a response to a robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
At 1:50 p.m., a patrolling officer got a call about a robbery at 16th Street and Fairview Street.
When the two suspects saw the officer, shots were fired at the officer’s vehicle, shattering the window.
A pursuit began which ended at 16th Street and Yanceyville Road.
When the pursuit ended, a male and female suspect were arrested. Their ages are unknown at this time.
No officers fired their weapons, and no officers were shot.
This is a developing story.