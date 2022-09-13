GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were fired at a Greensboro officer during a response to a robbery on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 1:50 p.m., a patrolling officer got a call about a robbery at 16th Street and Fairview Street.

When the two suspects saw the officer, shots were fired at the officer’s vehicle, shattering the window.

A pursuit began which ended at 16th Street and Yanceyville Road.

When the pursuit ended, a male and female suspect were arrested. Their ages are unknown at this time.

No officers fired their weapons, and no officers were shot.

This is a developing story.