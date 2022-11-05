GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police.

At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street.

There was a person in the vehicle, and police say officers began investigating an alcohol violation.

The passenger allegedly refused multiple commands to get out of the vehicle before pulling out a gun. An officer, then, shot the passenger.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveal the passenger’s name. No word on any charges.

The Greensboro Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. The officer involved is on administrative duty.