GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors living along Martin Luther King Drive in Greensboro are saying speeding and driving with only the parking lights on caused a Greensboro police officer to hit a woman trying to cross the street.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department tells FOX8 the woman is doing OK. She suffered minor injuries.

Based on what neighbors saw and the loud noise they heard, they thought the officer hit another vehicle and not a person.

“I was in my car, and I heard the impact and seen the impact in my rearview mirror because he almost hit me because he was driving so fast,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be named said.

He shared a video of what he recorded of the aftermath of that crash. In the video, you can see a woman sitting on the ground holding her head.

The sound of the impact brought neighbors outside to see what was going on.

“Can I have an ambulance at MLK. A police officer just hit a lady out here in front of the street,” a 911 caller. “She’s bleeding out bad.”

He came out of nowhere really fast, and he didn’t have his blue lights or lights on,” said witness Kimberly Tesley.”

“The blood was still in the street,” neighbors said. “When he hit, her shoes flew.”

Neighbors say the situation could have been avoided.

“If he had had his lights on, he would have seen her. Sshe would have seen him,” Tesley said.

We reached out to Greensboro police to see where the investigation stands.

They say it’s ongoing as they determine all contributing factors.