GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Kellin Foundation in Guilford County serves about 12,000 people per year who are battling mental health and substance abuse challenges.

The nonprofit is running out of space to meet the needs of the community. The old Lindley Park Baptist Church on Walker Avenue in Greensboro will be used to provide resources.

The plan is to put several nonprofits under one roof to create a prevention and treatment hub. Leaders want it to be a one-stop shop for care and want people living in the area to help decide what’s most needed.

“We don’t want to duplicate what’s already available,” said Dr. Kelly Graves, executive director and co-founder of the Kellin Foundation, at a Greensboro City Council meeting. “We want to complement and continue to extend the way in which we support community members across Greensboro and Guilford County.”

For a decade, the Kellin Foundation has focused on supporting behavioral health prevention, treatment and healing. Now, efforts are underway to turn a former church into a center full of resources for all types of needs.

“We could have assistance with housing and tutoring and mentoring and food security, so when individuals come, they can get multiple levels of needs in one location,” Graves said.

Rezoning is approved. People living near the future center said they were skeptical at first but know the Kellin Foundation does good work. They’re excited for what’s to come.

“It’s nice that they feel that it’s a good place for them to have this center,” said Joyce Eury, vice chair of the Lindley Park Neighborhood Association. “So many things that will be helpful for people all over Greensboro or maybe even countywide.”

By the time renovations are done, Graves said neighbors won’t recognize the inside of the church.

“We’re excited to build this,” she said. “We’ve been listening to the community about what kinds of things are important for the neighborhood.”

Neighbors have been involved in the process. Many of them have already met with the Kellin Foundation. There are also listening sessions and tours in the works, so more people can share their input.