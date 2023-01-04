GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is holding a fundraiser after being targeted by scammers to the tune of $40,000.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that throws Greensboro’s annual pride festival, fell victim to a PayPal scam in December, losing thousands.

The group will be holding a fundraiser on January 21 at Twist Lounge in Greensboro to help recoup some of the money lost. The entry fee will be a $15 donation to ART and it starts at 8 p.m.

Drag performances will kick off at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., with performances from Brenda the Drag Queen, Wylie Kylie Coyote, Arianna Lopez and Anna Yacht.

ART said that around December 15, scammers got access to their PayPal account and stole the money. ART is actively working with the Greensboro Police Department, PayPal, their bank and the NC Attorney General’s office.

“Greensboro Police told us they are seeing a lot of cases of fraud like ours,” says Treasurer Liz Grimes. “Police tell us that scammers are successfully hitting businesses, individuals and nonprofits alike. Unfortunately, we are not the only ones who have fallen victim to this scam.”

The ART is an all-volunteer organization with no staff, and the money they raise goes to their programming like their Greensboro Pride Festival, which nearly 40,000 people attended in 2022.

ART has a GoFundMe page to help offset the loss.