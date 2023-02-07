GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro was filling up a trash bag of debris left from Monday’s crash.

Five people were on the bus at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Kia Sedan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday morning, crews repaired the utility pole, and power was restored to hundreds of customers in the area.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified lives a few feet away from the crash site. She wasn’t around at the time but rushed home after getting a call from neighbors.

“It’s definitely a miracle that there are just minor injuries. The crash was very close to my porch, and the pole stopped the bus from coming into my house,” she said.

RATP Dev, the city’s contractor for bus operations, released the following statement:

“RATP Dev USA is aware of the incident involving a passenger vehicle and a GTA bus on the evening of February 6, 2023, at the intersection of Yanceyville and Cypress and are working closely with the Greensboro P.D. The safety of the Greensboro community, our passengers, our employees, and the general public is our number one priority, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this incident.” –RATP Dev