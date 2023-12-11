GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people who live in the Westerwood neighborhood in Greensboro feel the city did not follow their own rules for special use permits.

“I would like to see things go through the normal protocol. That is what is really important,” said Alisha Wielfaert, who lives in Westerwood.

The house up for debate sits on Guilford Avenue. It was called Mary’s House and served women going through substance abuse treatment until it closed. Now, neighbors are concerned another non-profit might be swooping into the space without going through the proper protocol.

The neighborhood is zoned for single family residential, but the group home was able to operate under a special use permit, which is tied to this property and not the group that owns it.

But the ordinance called into question says the permit cannot be rolled over since the facility has not been operational for longer than one year. On Monday night, attorneys will battle it out.

“To see this all unfolding the way it is, it just makes me very distrustful of our city government,” Wielfaert said.

People who live near 520 Guilford Ave. have more questions than answers.

“I want to understand what is going on. How did this happen? Especially since from what we understood isn’t allowed in Greensboro,” Deana Coble said.

She lives across the street from the former Mary’s House and has kept an eye on the property.

“Nothing happened for several years, and then there began to be activity, and I checked in to see what might be going on,” Coble said.

She never received any information about the future of the house.

“I am going to live beside it,” Coble said.

Brian Hahne, the chief executive officer of Greensboro Urban Ministry sent the following statement to FOX8:

“We look forward to opening Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Mary’s House in 2024 to meet the needs of many families experiencing homelessness in our community. Our hope is the city of Greensboro leadership and the Westerwood neighborhood community can partner together with us to provide stable lives for our neighbors in need of food, shelter, and solutions.” Chief Executive Officer of Greensboro Urban Ministry Brian Hahne

Greensboro’s Board of Adjustment can either decide if this property can still have the special permit or Urban Ministry would have to start over with re-zoning.

FOX8 hopes to get more details about their plans for the property after Monday night’s decision.