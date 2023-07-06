GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The pressing need for more housing options in Greensboro has led to controversy over a recent development proposal by developer C-Z-S.

The developer aims to construct “high-density luxury townhomes” along the 4,000 block of West Friendly Avenue.

However, the project has faced overwhelming opposition from local residents, who express concerns about safety, affordability and compatibility with the neighborhood.

“People chose to move into this neighborhood because they were seeking single-family homes that provide more space and privacy,” said Andrew Aronson, a neighbor.

“It’s their land, and I understand that, but it’s just not fitting with the neighborhood,” said Leslie Mackler, another resident.

The development site encompasses three tracts of land totaling eight acres. C-Z-S is currently seeking rezoning approval in order to create a “luxury townhome community” comprising thirteen multi-unit townhomes. Each will have two accomodating units.

“Turning it into something where you’re going in, and you’re putting in 26 homes where there used to be three? That’s going to have a ripple effect,” said Art Close, a neighbor.

Traffic congestion and safety have also emerged as major issues of contention. Community members have expressed concern that the development may divert increased traffic to residential areas on Kemp Road.

Additionally, residents are worried about potential safety risks associated with the anticipated increase in congestion and reduced visibility along Friendly Avenue.

Despite the diverse range of concerns raised by residents, there is a unified belief that the proposed project is fundamentally wrong for their community.

It seems like this project is solely driven by profit motives without any genuine consideration for the well-being of our neighborhood,” Aronson said.

To address issues with the proposed development, the community plans to assemble at the upcoming Aug. 21 Zoning Board meeting where the rezoning application for the site will be presented.

If the zoning board recommends the plan, it will then be presented to the city council at a later date.

In preparation, the community has scheduled several meetings, including one Sunday at 4 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.