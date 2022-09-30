GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro.

Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area.

The shooting happened around Spartan Village on UNCG’s Campus, just before 9 p.m. Thursday,

Students got a safety email about two hours later, alerting them the suspects drove away.

Caution tape still hangs on a street sign in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Wound bandages could be seen on the porch of a home.

“There were maybe 10-12 cars outside my house,” Nancy Effle said.

Effle lives a few homes down. She was watching tv with her daughters when she noticed the chaos happening outside her home.

“It’s stressful. I’m here with my kids. You don’t know where it’s going to happen,” she said.

Her security cameras captured officers as they used flashlights to investigate.

“I could see the police driving and running,” Effle said.

She’s waiting on more information from police and hopes whoever did this is soon caught.

“I feel very unsafe because a bullet can go through a wall and window and can be very unsafe,” she said.

Greensboro police want to hear from you if you know anything about this case. You can give them a call at (336) 373-2287.