GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.

The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.

“If that house is fixed up, and the children have a safe place, it’s worth every minute of it,” said District 2 City Council Representative Dr. Goldie Wells.

The council approved a rezoning request 7-1 for a house on Erwin Street to become a daycare. It is located off Randleman Road in the Oak Grove community.

Some people who live on Erwin Street told city council members they are concerned about the new daycare moving into the neighborhood.

“Please do not destroy the community and open up a gateway for other business owners to destroy our community,” Christine Marshall said. “We’re elderly residents, and we’re grandparents, and we keep our own children.”

Marshall lives next door to the property. She brought a petition against the rezoning request with more than 50 signatures to the meeting.

“The residents of Erwin Street oppose the rezoning of 325 Erwin Street to commercial use as a child development center,” she said.

The center will operate out of a house next to the Family Dollar off Randleman Road. Marshall is worried this may increase crime and traffic on the street she’s known for three decades.

“There will be a constant flow of strangers traveling through our streets and traveling about 10 feet from my bedroom window,” Marshall said.

Nicole Charles owns the property. She runs another daycare less than half a mile away on West Florida Street. Charles told FOX8 that the other facility is full.

“There’s definitely a need. We get calls daily,” Charles said. “We have a lot of single parents that we are servicing in this area.”

Charles told FOX8 it’ll be a relief to the current center and give more children a safe and secure place to stay during the day.

“Our children need support,” Wells said. “There are a lot of daycares, but we need more daycares.”

The majority of the city council approved the rezoning the property. Member Hugh Holston voted against the request.

“I think it’s important that schools and daycares are located in neighborhoods,” Vaughan said.

Security cameras are up at the property and renovations are in the works. Charles told FOX8 she thinks they will be a good fit in the neighborhood.

“We’re just…letting them know we are going to come in with respect and peace,” Charles said. “We will work together as a community.”

According to the rezoning conditions, the property is only allowed to be a house or daycare, and no other business is allowed.

Charles told FOX8 she hopes to open the center by 2023.