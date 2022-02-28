Greensboro neighbors concerned about speeding on Old Oak Ridge Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors who live on Old Oak Ridge Road are fed up with speeding.

The whiz of cars on the road is nothing new for Pamela, who didn’t want to give her last name.

She lives at the Cardinal Apartments complex and uses the road almost every day.

“It’s at your own risk when you make a turn coming out of Old Oak Ridge,” she said.

The speed limit may be 45, but Pamela says there’s no way people are following it.

“I have had people hit the horn because I’m doing 45, and they want to do faster. They do like 60 out there easily, maybe 70,” she said.

We reached out to the Greensboro Police Department.

A spokesperson tells FOX8 there has been one crash this year with 15 accidents last year.

It’s a troubling number for Pamela, who has witnessed the speeding in the area for more than four years.

“It’s gotten crazier…I want people to drive safe and get from Point A to point B,” she said.

A post on Nextdoor garnered attention from neighbors. One neighbor says she reported the speeding issue to the city.

Pamela says there is nothing to slow them down, and she’s worried something may happen.

If you have a speeding concern to report, there is an online forum on the city’s website.

Once police get the complaint, they will go out with officers and try to verify the problem.

If there are any, they will determine a way to address the concern through things like speed limit signs or targeted speed enforcement.