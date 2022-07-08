GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of homeowners describe their Lawndale Drive townhome complex like a Disney movie: full of trees, peace and quiet and people who love each other.

Then they got a notice from the City of Greensboro.

Sharon Bibby was disturbed when she opened the rezoning notice letter.

“We know how much we value our privacy here and how much we love the peace and quiet,” Bibby said.

Bibby has lived at the Magnolias on Lawndale Drive for 13 years.

Warren Sackett is a newer resident in the complex but felt equally stunned.

“It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to have something developed potentially that’s going to be operating overnight hours, overlooking residential areas,” Sackett said.

The rezoning notice detailed Happy Tails Emergency Veterinary Clinic’s request to turn the 2.23 acre lot next to The Magnolias into a commercial space.

The business is hoping to build a second office there less than a mile from the Battleground Avenue location.

There are other areas on Lawndale that are already commercially zoned. I can walk to those areas. That’s how close they are,” Bibby said.

Now, more than an acre of trees and a couple of vacant homes sit on the land. They would have to be removed for the emergency vet clinic to be built.

“That land sits about six feet higher than our bottom floor. At best, we would have headlights flashing into our back doors all night long,” Sackett said.

Just a few feet separate the townhomes and vacant land.

“It’s a footpath for most of us that need to get to the park,” Sackett said.

Bibby says she loves the animals the area brings.

Homeowners tell FOX8 they don’t mind development in the area. They just want to make sure it doesn’t change their quality of life.

People living in The Magnolias plan to get together Sunday to talk about the rezoning request.

They plan to speak at the City of Greensboro’s zoning meeting on July 18.

FOX8 reached out to the attorney representing Happy Tails with neighbor concerns who sent us the following statement:

“Happy Tails, a locally owned business, has an excellent reputation for providing emergency veterinary services to our community. Happy Tails provides a much-needed neighborhood-serving business, and at their current location they abut a residential subdivision directly behind their business. The owners of Happy Tails are conscious of the neighborhood setting in which they operate, which is why, despite strong demand for their services and years of operation, they have not received any complaints from neighbors about nighttime noise, traffic, or commotion. Happy Tails does not board animals. Land inventory for the growing needs of a client like Happy Tails is extremely tight. However, through careful site selection with their brokers, the Happy Tails has selected the site at 4525 and 4527 Lawndale Drive. It is paramount to Happy Tails that it is a good neighbor. Given the nature of Happy Tails’ business, the owners are confident the services which Happy Tails aims to provide at this new site will not disturb neighbors but will allow it to be a valued asset that meets the community’s increasing need to care for more sick and injured animals.”