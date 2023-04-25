GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents will soon see trolleys on downtown streets.

The trolleys will return in July, and the Greensboro Transit Agency wants you help naming the trolley service.

Submissions can be made by visiting ridegta.com or through GTA’s Twitter/Facebook (@gtaheat) or Instagram (@gtaheatbus) pages before May 8.

City officials want you to know all submissions become the property of the City of Greensboro and may be used in full or in part by the City.

City voters approved the first $90,000 of funding for the pilot project in 2019 during Greensboro’s Participatory Budgeting process, which allows residents to determine how to spendcity funds.

It was the highest vote-getter. Earlier this year, the city council approved another $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to support the free service, which will be centered along the Elm Street corridor. A trolley will arrive every five to seven minutes on average.

The trolley route will run from the morning until as late as midnight.

Trolley stops include:

The South Elm Street/Union Square area

The Tanger Center

Center City Park

The LoFi Park area

Several major downtown employers

The route will also connect with several existing GTA routes for a greater citywide reach.

The GTA will operate the four “trackless” trolley vehicles, which are refurbished diesel-powered buses with an exterior design that mimics the classic trolleys last seen in the Gate City in the 19th century.

Other features include nostalgic trolley-bell sounds that announce arrivals at specially marked trolley stops.

The vehicles’ interiors are decorated with transit maps from the 1940s when both rail-bound and trackless trolleys operated in the corridor.

Internal audio announcements will provide wayfinding and historical information.