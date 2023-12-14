(WGHP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Greensboro native, has filed for the governor’s race, formalizing his campaign to become the state’s first Black governor.

On Thursday, Robinson was spotted in Raleigh arriving to formally file paperwork for the 2024 gubernatorial race to succeed term-limited Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, WNCN Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland reported on X.

Robinson has been leading the GOP primary race, both empowered and haunted by his often controversial no-holds-barred takes on culture war topics, like race, sexual orientation and abortion. His outspoken approach helped to launch his career when a fiery speech he delivered on gun rights before the Greensboro City Council drew national attention and the support of the National Rifle Association.

That viral energy helped to propel Robinson to his current seat as the highest-ranking Republican in the state and, in the governor’s race, has fueled his popularity and provided ammo for his Republican opponents. Most notably, it helped to earn him the promise of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

FOX8 reached out to the Robinson campaign for comment on his Thursday filing but did not hear back by publication time.

Governor Race

Two other Republicans have filed for the race as of Thursday:

Bill Graham , partner at the law firm Wallace & Graham and former prosecutor.

, partner at the law firm Wallace & Graham and former prosecutor. Dale Folwell, state treasurer.

Five Democrats have filed to run so far:

Running unopposed for the Libertarian nomination is Shannon Bray, who works in information technology, and running unopposed for the Green Party nomination is Wayne Turner, assistant treasurer to the party.

The deadline for candidates to file is Friday.